House of the Dragon season 3: When will we get casting news?

As so many of you inevitably know, there is a ton to be excited about entering House of the Dragon season 3 at HBO. The season 2 set the table for the epic Battle of the Gullet, and there are new characters we are going to potentially meet before too long. One of the most intriguing has to be Alicent and Viserys’ youngest son Daeron, who has been at Oldtown largely since his birth.

So when are we going to learn who plays him, let alone some other notable characters on the series? It does feel like the perfect time for that discussion…

If you have not heard already, all signs suggest that the fantasy epic is going to be kicking off pre-production later this year. Following that, filming for season 3 in earnest should begin in early 2025. We tend to think that some casting news will start to surface around that time. This is one of those shows that has the luxury of not having to worry too much about big names, and they can instead cast entirely based on quality.

While Daeron has to be one of the most sought-after new characters on the upcoming season, there are others still to wonder about. Westeros is a huge world! There are also some people, like Nettles, who may or may not be appearing in the series the rest of the way. For the time being, we are anticipating that there is a chance she still turns up, and that not all of her story becomes remixed fully into what is going on with Rhaena. That is still something that requires a wait-and-see approach on, as do many other things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

