House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Reveal hopes

We are lucky to know already that a House of the Dragon season 3 is 100% coming to HBO — yet, at the same time, a long wait is coming.

How long are we talking about here? Well, based on the timeline we’ve grown accustomed to at this point with some of these premium-cable / streaming shows, we tend to think we will be lucky to see the next batch of episodes arrive in the spring or summer of 2026. However, that is not entirely the question that we are asking here. Instead, it is a matter of when the premiere date will actually be announced.

Well, at the moment it feels like it is not too difficult to approximate something here. If we are lucky, we’re going to have a chance to see a big reveal in either the winter / early spring of 2026. There is a chance that a few snippets of footage could actually be shown off next month during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. If you missed it for whatever reason, this is the upcoming prequel to Game of Thrones that is based on George R.R. Martin Dunk & Egg stories. It is stet after House of the Dragon, but we do not necessarily expect a lot of significant reveals as to how that show ends within it.

Moving forward, we do think the strategy for HBO is going to be giving us a new season of one of these shows every year — that way, it ensures that some of the breaks are not anywhere near too brutal. This is something that Prime Video also seems to be doing with The Boys / Gen V.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

