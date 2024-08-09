House of the Dragon season 3: What fuels Aegon

As we venture forward into House of the Dragon season 3, of course there are a ton of characters who will get time shine. Yet, we still tend to have Aegon high on our list. How can we not, all things considered? This is someone who has certainly been compelling to watch. Even if his actions make him incredibly easy to dislike, he’s someone who is not going to be going anywhere in the near future — especially since he fled King’s Landing with Larys.

One way or another, we tend to think that the character will be back, and it is mostly a matter of 1) when and 2) how.

So while we wait for that moment, why not hear a little bit more from Tom Glynn-Carney? In a new chat with Business Insider, he had the following to say about the character’s road ahead:

I think what Aegon has is something that is far more present rather than looking too far into the future. He’s a survivalist, and he feels so betrayed on so many levels, by so many people, that there’s more of a steely stubbornness to him now, and he’s taking it day by day. And I think that’s where his strength lies, that we just take it one day at a time.

He’s got this inferno of fiery revenge burning inside him, his bitterness that keeps him awake at night. I think he’s going to use that to fuel him, and not get too caught up with the whole end-game scenario.

This all makes sense when you think extensively about Aegon — this is not the sort of person who is going to get caught up in where things could go weeks or months ahead of time, mostly because there is no real reason for him to do so. Instead, he just wants to prove himself in the present.

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 for Aegon?

