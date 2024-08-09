House of the Dragon season 3: Where could Helaena go?

As we prepare to see House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO, absolutely there are a lot of hypotheticals out there. Take, for example, what the future could hold for one Helaena Targaryen. She does not want to be actively engaged in combat, and nor does she seem altogether interested in ruling.

What do we actually know about her right now? It’s not altogether complicated. For starters, she really likes insects. Also, she has some qualities that make her relatively similar to a seer. She can see into the future, and she’s already had a fascinating role with both Daemon and Aemond in a certain way.

Now, moving into the third season, things do start to become a little bit more confusing. Remember that her husband / sibling Aegon has departed King’s Landing with Westeros. Meanwhile, Aemond is heading off to battle, and Alicent seems to have organized a plan that allows for her to take off and leave the city for good with Helaena in tow.

So, where would Helaena actually like to go? That is something that Phia Saban discussed in an interview with Decider:

I think she’d quite like it on that lake that Alicent went to last episode. That’s lovely. I want to go there.

It’s a funny one. I think that partially when Helaena says, “Where would I go?”, it’s a completely genuine question of, like, “What have you got in mind?” But I don’t think Helaena has seen evidence of a life that she would like for herself, really. So I think that a big part of her growing up has been like trying not to yearn for something else. Because she’s like, “It’s just not out there. And I can create the world, the life I want for myself in my hands with these bugs.” So the idea that there could actually be somewhere else that she could physically go when she’s kind of spent her whole life coming to terms with the fact that this is the hand she’s been dealt, I don’t think she can possibly imagine it.

Of course, we do think that it is hard to imagine a future that is anywhere near this peaceful — after all, it never really is for any of these characters!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

