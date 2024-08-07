House of the Dragon season 3: Will Nettles appear?

Given that we are still many months out from House of the Dragon season 3 starting to film, there are still a lot of questions floating around out there. Take, for starters, whether or not certain characters from the books will still appear.

With that in mind, why not talk a bit about Nettles? She is someone who, in Fire & Blood, is the dragon-rider for the character Sheepstealer. She was unique as a character and within that, someone a lot of readers really loved. However, so far on the HBO series, she has yet to appear — not only that, but it seems as though some of her story is being merged with Rhaena. This could be a function of the show realizing that there is only so much time to tell a lot of these stories, and they have to condense the characters somewhat.

Yet, we should note that showrunner Ryan Condal is not confirming at all that Nettles will be MIA from the rest of the series. Instead, here is all he said (per the Radio Times) while doing a conference call following the finale:

“I think that’s a ‘please stay tuned and keep watching the story.'”

The executive producer went on to explain further some of the specific decisions made regarding Rhaena:

“I will say that we love Rhaena as a character and we’ve really done a lot of legwork to set her up from the beginning as somebody in this Targaryen household who does not have a dragon.

“And we see how powerful an idea it is for… somebody that grows up in this family, even in a time of peace, when you don’t have a dragon – how it changes how you’re identified even within the family … And how desperate Rhaena is for that self-identification as a dragon rider and is willing to go to fairly dangerous lengths to try to see that realized.”

Ultimately, we do think there is still a way that Nettles could have an important role to play, but a lot depends on what happens with Rhaena and Sheepstealer. After all, we have not technically seen her ride the dragon yet!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

