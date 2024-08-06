House of the Dragon season 3 spoilers: More Helaena changes?

While House of the Dragon season 2 showed a great deal of loyalty to its source materia in Fire & Blood, it also proved that, at least at times, it is not afraid to shake a few things up. How else would you describe what we saw with Helaena?

After all, the arc of the character was unique and quite different, whether it be the aftermath of Blood & Cheese to what we’ve seen with some of her visions — which were, of course, amplified further in the season 2 finale with what she channeled through to Daemon. While her exact intentions here remain unclear, she was able to make him realize that there is a bigger picture to this world. Consciously, that is not something that Helaena has expressed being interested in, but she is very much an enigma. Consider that alongside her obsession with insects, another one of her major quirks.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Phia Saban understand the concerns people have towards the changes to the source material; yet, there is still something fun in the arc:

It’s really fun. I know that people feel so passionately and lovingly towards the original story, but I think that me, as a fan of things, I love a certain level of loyalty. Then I love the idea that I can be surprised or something could be subverted. It more flatters the audience’s intelligence when you get to surprise them and subvert things, so I like the idea that people didn’t see that coming for Helaena. Obviously, I can’t watch the show as an impartial person.

At this point, it is fair to assume that the changes will continue … or are they even changes? Just remember for a moment here that Fire & Blood itself is told from unreliable narrators and honestly, this gives this show even more flexibility than the original Game of Thrones had.

What do you think we are going to be seeing with Helaena coming up on House of the Dragon season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

