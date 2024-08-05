House of the Dragon season 4 will be final season, if renewed

For everyone out there excited to see more House of the Dragon at HBO, there is a mixture of good and bad news to share.

First and foremost, let’s say this: There is a good chance that a season 4 is going to happen. It may not be confirmed, but we know that the network has a lot invested a lot right now in making this franchise fantastic for a long period of time. By virtue of this, just also go ahead and know that per Ryan Condal, season 4 will be the final season if it happens. This is something that George R.R. Martin noted all the way back in season 1, and it makes sense for there to be a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Based more on what Condal had to say per TVLine, there are likely going to be some other eight-episode seasons coming given that this is what we had with season 2:

I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it, I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on [out]…

While you wait for season 3…

Remember that there is a lot of other great stuff coming down the road! There is another prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms that is going to be coming to HBO next year. Beyond just that, there are also some other projects within this universe currently in development. The only bummer is that the much-discussed Jon Snow series is not one of them, and it remains to be seen if that is ever going to see the light of day or not.

