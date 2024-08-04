House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date hopes at HBO

When is House of the Dragon season 3 going to premiere on HBO? With tonight being the season 2 finale, it is the perfect time to ask.

First and foremost, though, remember the following: The show has already been renewed for another season, and you don’t have to be worried about the long-term future. Instead, be concerned more about just how long we could be waiting.

Remember when there were seasons of Game of Thrones that aired on a regular basis? That honestly feels like forever ago at this point, as we are now in this place where we have to wait more than likely until 2026. The season still has to be shot, and that’s without getting into the long process of perfecting the visual effects. This series is far more expensive than at least some early Game of Thrones seasons, which is unsurprisingly the case when you think about just how many dragons there are and what it may cost to have all of them rendered for the small screen.

Personally, our thinking is that spring or summer 2026 are the most likely dates, and something more could be clarified earlier on in that year.

Will season 3 be the final one?

At this point, it feels like that is unlikely. Back when the first season was being made, a lot of the chatter suggested that it would take four seasons in order to tell the full story of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood — and with that in mind, we are expecting nothing less here.

To better tide you over to the third season, you can at least take some stock in the fact that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming next year — another show based on George R.R. Martin material.

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 over at HBO?

