House of the Dragon season 2: Author on further spin-offs!

As many of you may know at this point, House of the Dragon is really just scratching the surface for what could be a larger universe. One series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is currently set to premiere at some point in 2025. Meanwhile, we know that there have been others in development here and there over the years. One of the most prominently-discussed spin-offs for a while has been the Jon Snow series starring Kit Harington, but that seems to be dead for now. Why? The parties involved could never settle on the perfect idea for it.

With the finale for the aforementioned prequel coming this weekend, it does feel like the perfect time to continue the discussion of spin-offs — and also just how many of them are truly in the works.

Speaking recently at an Oxford Writers’ House event (per Westeros.org), George R.R. Martin himself reportedly noted that there are seven series currently in development — three that are live-action and four that are animated. This means that some new ideas have entered the development phase since the end of last year, or that some shelved ideas are getting a second look. Either way, it feels clear now that there are some pretty darn exciting things in the works!

Remember, though, that the majority of these shows will likely not see the green light, mostly because that is how this process often works! The one that feels like it has the most potential right now is the one around Aegon’s Conquest, mostly because it is a story that feels like it has the largest mainstream appeal. After all, we are watching the fall of House Targaryen in so many ways now; why not see more of their rise to power, as well? We also wouldn’t mind a sequel story someday to Game of Thrones, but it does need to be the perfect story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

