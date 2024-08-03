House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 (finale): Cliffhanger talk

With the House of the Dragon season 2 finale poised to arrive on HBO in just a matter of days, this is the perfect chance to raise the following: Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the tail end of it?

When you think about the George R.R. Martin adaptation in the first place, there is one thing we can say: There are obviously going to be some people who know what’s coming next no matter what. However, don’t base cliffhangers based on whether or not readers will spoil them! Instead, consider them on the basis of whether or not they make sense for the show, as that also matters a great deal. This is not a series that 100% needs something like that, especially since neither this nor Game of Thrones has relied heavily on them in the past.

Now, we do think there is a pretty significant chance that the season 2 finale will set the table for what an already-renewed season 3 could look like. This may include a significant changing of the guard for either Team Green or Team Black. However, this does not mean that someone’s fate will be left hanging in the balance. That’s how we define a typical cliffhanger in a lot of ways. We do think that the season 2 finale will offer closure, but also tease more what the next chapter of the conflict will be.

There are some things about the third season we are assuming already. Take, for example, the chance to expand the world further. After getting just a glimpse of him in season 2, it feels fair to assume that Cragen Stark will have a far more substantial role in some of the events to come! Meanwhile, we would not be shocked if Daeron Targaryen is finally cast after he’s spent a lot of time away from the show in Oldtown.

