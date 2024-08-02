House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Who could die?

With the House of the Dragon season 2 finale coming to HBO this weekend, it makes sense to be worried about deaths. This happens almost all the time on this show, and this is where you have to be prepared accordingly here in almost any situation.

While we know that some may have an inside advantage on who could go because of the books, remember this: The show could deviate here and there! With that, let’s take a look at five people who we, personally, are watching out for as we move forward here.

Helaena – Aemond wants her to ride into battle on her dragon, even though she is no way equipped to do something like that. This feels like a disaster waiting to happen.

Ulf – One of the dragon-riders could easily go at just about any moment, so why not have it be the one who is the most reckless? Honestly, it would be unrealistic if they are all suddenly great at this after having almost no experience in the act.

Aegon – There is clearly a battle happening quietly between him and Aemond and at some point, the man currently running King’s Landing could become aware of it. Given that Aegon is vulnerable, is this the perfect time to strike?

Daemon – Obviously, we don’t want this, given that he’s been off at Harrelhal for most of the season. Yet, all of his delusions lately may cause him to not really see the forest through the trees, and get himself in some trouble as a result.

Rhaena – Given how much Corlys has lost already, it would be beyond painful if something like this were to happen now. Yet, she may be keen to try to team up with the wild dragon of the Vale, and we know that previous attempts with her and other beasts have not worked out all that well.

Who do you think is the most likely to die entering the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way!

