House of the Dragon season 2 finale: HBO responds to leaks

Over the course of the past 24 hours, some footage from the House of the Dragon season 2 finale started to trickle out online. A series of clips were posted to TikTok from a number of different scenes within the episode; the entirety of the episode was never posted, and all of these clips have been wiped from the internet.

Is it a shock that something like this happened? Hardly, mostly because the season 1 finale also leaked prior to its eventual debut on HBO. Meanwhile, Starz is another network that has historically had issues with this when it comes to the Power universe.

So how exactly did this happen in the first place? Speaking per TV Insider, HBO had the following to say:

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

Ultimately, we do not think that this is the sort of thing that will hurt the viewership for the finale in any way. As noted, the entirety of the episode was never leaked; also, it was not exactly the most high-quality presentation of the scenes. This is one of the network’s most-important shows, and we do not think there is anything to be concerned about in regards to its performance or long-term future. After all, a season 3 has already been ordered, and we hope to hear a lot more about it over the course of the months ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

