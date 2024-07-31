House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 (finale): Rhaenyra’s hope

The House of the Dragon season 2 finale is poised to arrive in just a matter of days, and one thing feels clear: A major battle is ahead.

However, does this mean that future battles beyond this are unavoidable? We do think that this is one of the big central questions at the heart of the series, especially when you think about the conversations that we’ve seen and heard already about war. Is it avoidable at all within the world of this show? We know that it is not necessarily something that Rhaenyra or Alicent want, but we saw through their conversation earlier this year just how hopeless the idea of peace may be. It is elusive, but they may still consider the possibility of it whenever they can.

As a matter of fact, Emma D’Arcy themselves made it clear to GQ that the idea of peace is still something that Rhaenyra could be thinking about in due time:

I think she does. I think Rhaenys’ counselling has had some effect on Rhaenyra, and was made all the more convincing at the point of Rhaenys’ death. I think there is a feeling of needing to honor her in some way. I think Rhaenys’ and Rhaenyra’s opinions are different; Rhaenys’ conviction that women alone can prevent all bloodshed, and that the sort of women’s duty is to do that, I am not sure that’s a feeling that Rhaenyra shares. But the sense that there is another approach to conflict, I think that resonates in a big way.

For now, you could easily argue that Rhaenyra is the sort of person who could be in a position of power, largely due to the fact that she is someone who has a considerable amount of influence. She’s got all the dragons! Doesn’t that always help when it comes to getting your point across?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

