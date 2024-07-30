House of the Dragon season 2 finale spoilers: Alicent’s goal

The House of the Dragon season 2 finale looks to be bigger and more epic than almost anything we have seen to date, and for good reason. Another battle may be coming, and it could require more hands on deck than ever before.

After all, the promo for this particular episode suggests that you could be seeing Aemond trying to get Helaena to join the conflict as a dragonrider. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Daemon will finally see his storyline collide with some others … or so we hope. For Alicent Hightower, one thing feels clear — she will have a chance to actually return to King’s Landing, perhaps renewed and with a new perspective. We hope that she did take something profound out of her time away from the castle, and that she returned for a reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So what will Alicent’s goal be as we move forward? Speaking to Time in a new interview, Olivia Cooke does her part to line some of that out:

Temperance is something she still wants, but she knows it’s a lost cause at this point. I think her daughter Helaena—and trying to protect her—is at the forefront of her mind. Helaena’s a dragonrider. Who’s to say they won’t try to utilize that? Helaena is a seer—which Alicent doesn’t really know—but she knows her daughter is both vulnerable and remarkable in different ways. She doesn’t operate on the same plane as everybody else, so trying to helicopter-parent over that, as much as possible, is Alicent’s motivation at this point.

There has to be a fear about Helaena getting involved in this conflict, largely because this simply is not her nature. She also may still struggle with finding her place within the court at King’s Landing now. She wants to serve the Realm and yet, Aemond is making that near-impossible for her to do.

Related – Learn more about the dragonriders entering the next House of the Dragon!

What do you most want to see from Alicent moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







