House of the Dragon season 2 finale spoilers: Alyn’s role

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon is here in a matter of days

Well, we can assume that there will be a number of big battles, especially with the way in which things have sorted out over the past few weeks. There are new dragonriders front and center now, whether it be Addam of Hull, Hugh, or Ulf the White. They could all be in a certain degree of danger since they don’t know their dragons too well — and remember, there is another one seemingly out there in the Vale!

So given that we have seen Addam take on this new role, is there a chance that you could also see Alyn do this as well? Well, let’s just say that (at least for now) anything is possible, but it is unlikely. Speaking to TV Insider on the subject, here is what Abubakar Salim, who plays the character, had to say:

No. Maybe. I can’t tell you. You just have to watch it [laughs]. With the finale, you definitely see an Alyn who has changed. Every episode that I’ve been in, in the scenes, there’s always been a pick at me. There’s been a chip. It comes to a crack in Episode 8, which I’m really excited to share. It’s one of my favorite scenes actually, of the series. The brilliance of what these writers are able to do in regards to weaving these stories, these very detailed and intricate characters and stories, and still make them feel like there’s a journey — there’s a definite journey shift with Alyn near the end.

One of the things that is great about Alyn is that we have seen a big arc already in a short period of time and, honestly, isn’t there room for so much more?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

