Only Murders in the Building season 4: New premiere details!

One week from Tuesday, the big premiere for Only Murders in the Building season 4 is going to be here. Want to learn more?

Well, the first thing that we can 100% say here is that “Once Upon a Time in the West” is the title for this first episode, which feels like it is going to kick off the whole Hollywood story in a particularly big way. Remember that Charles, Mabel, and Oliver are going to have an opportunity to see a movie made about their podcast — but how involved will they be? What will their relationships with the actors be like? These are just some of the questions to wonder, and that is without even mentioning that eventually, the death of Sazz Pataki has to be front and center. Given that she died in Charles’ apartment, shouldn’t this be the sort of thing that is introduced almost right away?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

Well, we can’t answer all of the questions right now, but we can at least share the official synopsis for this first all-important episode of the series:

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are whisked to Los Angeles where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their podcast. However, Hollywood’s glitz is overshadowed by a stunning clue about Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki.

The biggest mystery that remains after reading this is exactly the same as what it was after watching the trailer: How does the chronology work? It makes sense to be thinking about this actively right now, mostly due to the fact that it feels super-strange that the trio would go out to Los Angeles without knowing that Sazz is dead in Charles’ apartment. Did they never go back there before heading out to the West Coast?

Related – If you have not seen the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer yet, learn more about it now

What are you most excited to see entering the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







