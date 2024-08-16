Emily in Paris season 5: Will it be renewed? Where it stands

Given that the first half of Emily in Paris season 4 has arrived on Netflix, this feels like a perfect time to ask about season 5. Is it going to happen?

Well, let’s start off here by noting the following first and foremost: There is certainly hope that the Lily Collins series is going to be back for more! Remember some of the stories that are out there about a season 5 walk-on role being offered at an auction. The story got enough buzz that it had to be announced that another season has not been renewed as of yet, and it was clarified that the role was conditional on another season being ordered. Still, it is beyond clear at this point that the cast and producers want to keep this going for at least a little while longer.

Is there a chance that Netflix confirms something before the second part of season 4 arrives? Well, let’s just say that we’re hopeful at the moment that something more will be confirmed. The streamer is probably just waiting to see what some of the preliminary numbers are. After all, it has been a long time since Emily in Paris was on the air, and they may have a certain amount of concern that viewers may not be interested in coming back. If that is the case, they likely want to make sure the profits are still there … but we tend to think that they will be. While this is not a super-cheap show to make when it comes to the production of it, we do think it is not expensive on the level of a Stranger Things or The Witcher.

As for whether or not season 5 is going to be the final season … let’s just wait and see. Shows on Netflix do not always have a long shelf life.

Related – Get some more thoughts on what’s ahead moving into Emily in Paris season 4 part 2

Do you want to see an Emily in Paris season 5 happen over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







