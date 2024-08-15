Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 spoilers: Lily Collins on Rome story

As we look towards Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 on Netflix next month, there is a certain amount of irony in what is coming.

After all, consider the following — even though Paris is in the title of the series, a good chunk of what lies ahead here is going to be about Rome! Emily is heading there and within that, there are going to be a lot of challenges and of course surprises. Given that there was a lot of drama in the first part of the story, isn’t there also a great chance to have some fun here? We at least tend to think so.

To get a little bit more news right now on what lies ahead, be sure to see what Lily Collins had to say in a chat with Deadline:

Rome was just such a magical place to film, and it was like the best place for the crew to end the season because it was something so fresh and new, and it really felt like season one with Emily going to Paris for the first time, with me going to Rome, because I had been there before, but I’d never experienced it in this way. I’d never gone to some of these locations. I really felt like Emily, in a lot of ways, experiencing it. It’s an opportunity for Emily to let her hair down and turn on her vacation mode and really put her phone down more. A lot of this season is spent with Emily trying to figure out how to create a better work-life balance. That is part of her journey in that lesson.

Will there be a full sense of closure to Emily’s life at the end of the season? We are curious about that already, but there has been zero indication that this is the final season. Because of that, we tend to think there is potential for there to be another crazy cliffhanger.

