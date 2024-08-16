Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, August 16, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Of course, we want nothing more than to dive into the Max Thieriot drama again! It has been such a long wait.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swing in here with a small dose of bad news: There is no installment tonight. The plan still remains for the show to come back on October 18 but the good news that we can share for now is simply this: There is a lot of exciting stuff ahead for this franchise!

After all, if you did not see some of the headlines from the past few days, then know that Jared Padalecki is coming on board the show for an important season 3 arc as a firefighter named Camden, someone who could end up eventually leading a spin-off of his own. It’s all still early, but we know that the former Supernatural star will be in at least three episodes. This is clearly a sign that CBS is leaning more and more into franchises and at this point, we more than understand. They are profitable, and you can stage big events like crossovers along the way.

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, rest assured that you are still getting the Sheriff Country spin-off show as well. The plan for it right now is for it to air during the 2025-26 season, so you are going to be waiting a good while to see it. Rest assured, though, that it feels like there is a pretty good chance we are going to get at least some more teases for what it looks like over the next Fire Country season. That is to go along with a lot of the big stories for Bode coming up as he figures out his future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now, including a new video for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







