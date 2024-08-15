Only Murders in the Building season 4: BTS with Selena Gomez

With the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building a week and a half away, isn’t it nice to get more from Hulu? At the very least, we tend to think so! We tend to think that the next ten or so days are going to be opportunities to get a lot of fun content, and that includes what we have today via some of the show’s stars.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video in which Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all take part in some behind-the-scenes photo-shoots for the new season. Really, it is just another reminder of the great rapport that they all have with each other!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

What makes this particular season all the more fun here is that we are also getting another trio entering the mix for the first time — by that, we mean specifically the one played by Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis! They are playing the movie versions of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, and it does feel clear that they are all going to be a pretty significant part of the story moving forward as well.

Now, what makes all of this so intriguing is that in the midst of this movie going on, there is still another huge question regarding the murder of Sazz Pataki — who did it? Is it even tied to the film at all? We don’t necessarily want another season where the need for content drives another murder and honestly, we wouldn’t mind if the story is more personal.

After all, remember that there is a good chance that the killer acted thinking that they were about to kill Charles.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the recently-released Only Murders in the Building trailer!

What are you the most excited for at present when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







