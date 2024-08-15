The Bachelor: See Grant Ellis’ first message after becoming lead

Earlier this week, ABC unleashed a pretty pleasant surprise when they indicated that Grant Ellis would be the next star of The Bachelor. We did not anticipate an announcement so soon but our sentiment here is that the network wants to actually cast a bunch of people who are interested in specifically him.

Honestly, we hope that this move helps to ensure there are less people like Sam M. on this season, who told Jenn that he had expected it to be either Maria or Daisy he was trying to date. Anytime we see that, we want to clench our teeth in anger at the franchise.

Now, we will say that we’re happy that ABC is starting to get Grant out there so that people can get to know him better — after all, he’s already gone from Jenn’s season, so he will not have as much time in the spotlight from here on out. Here is some of what he had to say in a new Good Morning America video:

“Good morning, America! My name is Grant Ellis, your newest Bachelor … I’m so excited to kick off my journey of finding love and I hope that you guys join me next year when the show premieres on ABC.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving. I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off; it’s going to be so fun and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

The best thing that we can say about Grant at the moment is that he’s extremely likable, has an interesting background thanks to his basketball career, and definitely has a natural charm that could endear himself to a lot of women on his season. Let’s just hope that it ends with a great match!

What do you most want to see from Grant Ellis on The Bachelor?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

