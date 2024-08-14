The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Jenn Tran’s hardest decision

As you prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 7 on ABC in a handful of days, Jenn Tran’s hometown dates will be front and center. Yet, is the final decision she has to make easy?

On paper, you could sit here and say that this may not be too tricky for her to figure out, especially since Jeremy did not seem to be a major player this season at all until last night. However, he made a really strong impression on her then, and we tend to think there is a good chance that we could see that continue moving forward with her. Also, Sam’s downfall showed further that things could fall apart still for one of the other guys. It feels easy to assume that Devin and Marcus are going to be the final two based on airtime, but we do tend to think there’s a chance that some things could also shift and change.

Want to learn a little more about what lies ahead? Then be sure to see the full The Bachelorette episode 7 synopsis below:

It’s hometowns week! As her journey continues, Jenn makes her way to meet the families of her four remaining men. The week is filled with intimate dates and important conversations that leave Jenn hopeful for clarity in her relationships. With only three roses left to hand out, this will be her most difficult decision so far — but will she make the right one?

In terms of format, this is one of those episodes that will not be looking to reinvent the wheel. Yet, there are certainly still some ways that producers could surprise us, and we are eager to see what happens with that in mind.

