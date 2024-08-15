Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Sydney Heron coming back!

Out of all the surprises Grey’s Anatomy season 21 could bring us, the return of Sydney Heron to the show has to be high on the list. How can it not?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment. According to a report from Deadline, Kali Rocha is going to be coming back to the series after a whopping 17-year absence in order to play this character. She first got her start on the series back during the second season, when she filled in for Miranda Bailey while she was on maternity leave. She had a sunny disposition and more optimism than a number of fans could bear. However, at the same time this is what made them extremely popular.

It certainly feels on paper like this is a smart move for Grey’s Anatomy to make, especially when they are cognizant of how many people are currently checking out the show for the first time on streaming. They will remember the Sydney character and there’s something fun that comes with seeing her back after so many years. There’s also the potential for a major update on her career and some conflicts between her and some other characters in the present.

It is also worth noting here that we are not looking at a mere cameo here for the character — this is actually going to be a three-episode gig for Rocha, so there should be some sort of legitimate arc for her. It’s also far from the first time that the medical drama has dipped far into the past; remember that it was not all that long ago that they brought back Kate Walsh to do a series of episodes as Dr. Addison Montgomery.

