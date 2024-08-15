Only Murders in the Building season 4: One change from the past

We know that in terms of the story of Only Murders in the Building season 4, it will certainly look and feel different. After all, a portion of the story here was shot in Los Angeles, and you are also going to see a story that is largely about a potential movie based off of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel’s podcast. (There will, of course, also be a mystery, with it themed this time around on the death of Sazz Pataki.)

So is that the only change that is coming for the upcoming season? Hardly, with there being a notable one coming in the form of the schedule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Over the past seasons, one thing that was fairly common was getting two episodes to kick things off. However, it does not appear that is going to be the case this time around. You will have the premiere on August 27, but only that episode. The second installment will come a week later, and there will be new ones on a weekly basis the rest of the way.

Could there be some disappointment out there about this? Absolutely, but we would argue for Only Murders in the Building in general that a part of the fun is being able to sit back and discuss the show one week after the next. The more opportunities we have to share theories and discuss some of what’s coming up next, the better — who wouldn’t want that with a show like this? We just hope that with every episode there are at least a few more clues as to what really happened to Sazz — on paper, the potential is sky-high here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building now, including the official trailer

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4, and do you mind only getting one episode to start?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







