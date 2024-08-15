Claim to Fame season 3: Is Adam related to Bret Michaels?

Near the conclusion of tonight’s Claim to Fame season 3 episode, it started to feel like some people were closer to the truth on Adam. Or, were they?

Well, let’s just say that it seemed like Shane and others may have been closing in on a guess based on the latest clue, one that suggested someone know for love songs and a long mane of hair. However, they couldn’t quite remember the name. Instead, Rock of Love was thrown out there, and clearly, all of this was leading back to singer Bret Michaels — someone who is really not too bad a guess. He has sang love songs, and he is known for his long hair as well as his bandanna.

Now that we’ve said all of this, though, we do have to point out the following: Everyone is wrong. Adam is not related to Michaels and instead, he is actually related to Michael Bolton. This is really similar to Chris being related to Donny Osmond last year, where it felt so obvious and yet, nobody could really see it. What are they missing here? He not only has a slight physical resemblance, but their voices actually sound kind of similar. Also, who is known for singing romantic ballads more than Bolton? That is a really hard thing to figure out, all things considered!

There are two things that Adam is lucking out on at this point in the show. For starters, clearly there aren’t a lot of people on this season who listened to Bolton’s music. Also, the show hasn’t really leaned into things that Michael has done that would be more familiar to younger viewers — see the “Captain Jack Sparrow” bit he did with the Lonely Island on Saturday Night Live. This is something that they easily could’ve done a little bit more with had they really wanted to.

