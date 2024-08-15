Claim to Fame season 3: Is Makenzie related to Blake Shelton?

There are a couple of people who have felt like major contenders on Claim to Fame for most of season 3, with Mackenzie at the top of the list. For a great percentage of the season, she was able to hide that she was related to a country singer. However, over the past few weeks you can argue that things have changed. There are more clues out there, and the biggest one that has been identified here is that she is clearly tied in some way to a successful (and tall) country star.

With all of this in mind, it’s not a shock that Blake Shelton has emerged as one of the bigger guesses — but does this mean that the guess is actually correct? Let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit messy.

Based on what we’ve seen online and/or also the evidence on the show, it feels more likely that Mackenzie is related to Trace Adkins, another extremely tall country singer. It also fits what she has said in the Two Truths and a Lie game from earlier this season. She looks to be Adkins’ daughter, and we already know that he is a successful singer. While Shelton has stepchildren, he does not have biological children of his own.

The good news for Mackenzie is that because Danny was off at the end of this episode with his guess, she lives to fight another day. Honestly, the biggest thing that she may have to hope for is that nobody else in the house is altogether familiar with Trace Adkins, which is where a little bit of luck and/or variance does come in with a show like this. It can be really tough to figure out what someone knows or does not know on a given subject!

Related – Be sure to see more thoughts on the next Claim to Fame episode right now

Do you think that Mackenzie is related to Blake Shelton on Claim to Fame season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







