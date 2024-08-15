Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: How will prequel inform new show?

Dexter: Resurrection was announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con and in so many ways, we are still reeling from the reveal. It still feels almost impossible to figure out how the writers are going to seemingly bring the character back from the dead, but that seems to be the plan. After all, it has been confirmed that the series IS 100% set in the present.

So until we actually learn more officially about the show (set to arrive on Showtime / Paramount+ next summer), we have to look for clues wherever we can. As it turns out, some could even be buried in the upcoming Dexter: Original Sin prequel.

Speaking recently to Entertainment Weekly, Michael C. Hall (which is an executive producer on both shows) made it clear that the prequel will have a lot of important stuff included in it:

“The scripts they’ve executed are fantastic … I can’t wait, like as a fan, to watch it, and as an actor, to spend time seeing real footage of things that I’ve sort of tried to imagine for myself when I imagine what Dexter’s early days [were like], now I’m going to have this technicolor version of his memories to refer to. And I think it will help inform my experience of whatever comes next in the other series, which I can only speak vaguely about at this point.”

Could there be a character from the prequel who turns up in the new show?

We’re honestly curious about this already, largely due to the fact that it could be a smart way to connect them. Of course, the writers would need to explain where this character was during the original show as well as Dexter: New Blood, where the title star supposedly died.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

