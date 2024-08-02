Dexter: Resurrection: When could we see a trailer?

As so many of you may be aware at this point, Dexter: Resurrection is a real show that is actually coming to Showtime down the road. How in the world is this possible? We still have many questions, with one of the biggest ones being not just how Dexter Morgan survived, but also how in the world he could make it out of Iron Lake. Is there any way where that would feel realistic, based on where we saw the character at the end of New Blood?

Of course, it would be an absolute delight to get some sort of answers or footage that hints at what is coming up soon … but that feels pretty unlikely, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that production has yet to even kick off!

If you missed some of our previous reports, Paramount has already confirmed that the Showtime drama is going to be heading into production starting this January, and that is leading up to a premiere in the summer. All of this signals that come the spring, we could start to get a few more teases about what the next chapter of the show looks like.

How much will be given away in advance?

We’d love to say a ton, but the reality here is a little bit different. It probably benefits the streamer that they don’t necessarily share how Dexter survives right away, even if they do end up dropping a few other teasers. They are probably going to need to share the setting for the next batch of episodes almost right away, mostly because there are going to be people who figure that out away. Given the scale of the show, there is going to be speculation aplenty about it for a rather long time.

