SEAL Team season 7 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Ships in the Night’ details

For those who are unaware, SEAL Team season 7 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Ships in the Night.” Want to learn more?

Well, the first thing that you really should go ahead and note here is that things are moving pretty darn fast here when it comes to setting. After Sweden ended up being a huge part of the first couple of episodes, Bravo Team is now making the move over to Thailand. Unfortunately for them, this is not going to be anything like what is coming up in The White Lotus season 3. The mission that the crew is a part of moving forward is highly dangerous, and there is certainly a good chance that some major surprises are coming around the corner.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full SEAL Team season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

Lieutenant Davis and Captain Walsh send BRAVO to Thailand to partner with the DEA on a joint-task force focused on the fentanyl trade.

By the end of this episode, we hope that there will be a few more bits and pieces of Jason’s mental state. We know that one of the things that he is struggling with at the moment is how to find a certain element of peace outside of the job, and there are these questions of whether or not he’s capable of it. This could be a struggle for him for the rest of the season and honestly, that’s what we are prepared for. Even if some other characters are able to start moving forward and thinking about their future, this does not mean that he is going to be able to do it the same way. Everyone reacts to physical strain and trauma differently, and he has experienced more of it than most.

