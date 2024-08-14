Fire Country season 3 spoilers: Where will the premiere pick up?

It is true already that we will be stuck waiting until October 18 to see the Fire Country season 3 premiere, but we do have good news. If you are desperate to get some answers regarding Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, rest assured, the show will not keep you waiting for too long!

In a new interview now with TVLine, showrunner Tia Napolitano indicated that, at least in the early going, there will not be some sort of time jump:

“We are doing a direct pickup, so everyone’s going to get all the answers that they were itching for at the end of our Season 2 finale.”

We recognize that the potential wedding for these characters is not the only story that matters but at the same time, it is the one that has the bulk of our attention at present. Once all of that gets sorted out, we argue that it will be easier to focus more on Bode’s career aspirations.

While we’re just throwing out predictions here, let’s just say that we would not be altogether surprised in the event that Gabriela and Diego do get married. However, that also does not mean that they stay together forever. This is a show that is out to facilitate drama first and foremost, and there is a chance she feels ready to move forward, only to realize later that she’s not quite there at all. There’s a lot of story that could be told and one of the things that is great about season 3 is that it is going to have a larger episode count. By virtue of that, there will be chances to dive further into not just the aforementioned characters, but almost everyone in the ensemble.

