Squid Game season 2: Fan experience coming to New York City

We don’t exactly think that this will be some sort of fundamental jaw-dropper, but Netflix is going to do whatever they can to boost Squid Game ahead of season 2. We anticipate trailers and previews aplenty, but there is also something big coming for fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service is putting together Squid Game: The Experience in New York City in October, a way for fans to put themselves into the shoes of Gi-hun and some of the contestants — albeit in a far safer sort of format. It will be located at the Manhattan Mall, and also will open starting on October 11. The plan is to run it from Thursdays through Mondays, and it is going to feature everything from a night market to games to opportunities to have fun photo opportunities.

So why kick this off more than two months before the show’s December 26 return? The simplest answer is that Netflix is working hard in order to ensure that everyone is talking about this show, and as soon as humanly possible. They absolutely understand that there is some serious value in that and want to keep it going for as long as they can.

In general, let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that the second season actually lives up to some of our personal expectations. On the surface, it appears that a big part of the story is going to revolve around what happens when Gi-hun decides to fight back against the Games. We already know that some of this is going to be tied to him ultimately infiltrating it, but how will he really be able to do that when 1) he’s already won and 2) the Front Man and everyone else knows who he is? There’s a ton to consider.

