Squid Game season 2 teaser: All about the numbers

For those of you who weren’t excited enough to check out Squid Game season 2 on Netflix, why not see a new teaser? If there is one thing that is abundantly clear entering this new season, it is that Gi-hun is more driven than ever to destroy this institution once and for all. He could have walked away and chosen to start anew somewhere else, but he hasn’t. This is someone who is clearly ready and willing to stir the pot and cause a little bit of chaos.

The real question here, of course, is how he plans on doing that — and let’s just say that the new previews are not making that altogether clear at present.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the a brand-new teaser that may not give a lot away, but reminds you of Gi-hun’s famous number here in 456. Is he about to don it again? This is a part of the mystery with this season given that the Games already know who he is and what he is capable of — so would they really want him back? We imagine that on some level, he will need to take a boots-on-the-ground approach to his efforts; also, that’s something the producers and Netflix want, as well. The appeal of this second season may be finding new Games to introduce, while at the same time also giving you a little bit of what you loved about the first season.

Squid Game will return on December 26 and as excited as we are, it is also fair to feel equally nervous. After all, the first season was such a massive success and completely original. It is going to be really hard to match the level of excitement and hype that we had from it!

