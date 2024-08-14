Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer: The ascent

With the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 coming on August 29, Prime Video has released another trailer. Is it going to do enough to get people watching?

Well, we do think that there is one thing in particular that is very smart about how Amazon is pushing the next chapter of the story. After all, they are making it abundantly clear that Sauron is going to be front and center for almost everything and at this point, that honestly feels like the right move to make. The first season had its moments, but it was also heavily criticized for its slow pacing, especially at the start. Now, everyone knows what the people of Middle-earth are fighting against, and it is one of the most dangerous foes in the history of the land.

The latest trailer here reinforces Sauron’s power in a wide array of different forms, starting with his ability to shapeshift and also manipulate those around him. Sure, we are aware that he is incredibly powerful, but he’s also able to really mess with the minds of some of his enemies. The preview reminds us further of just how intent Galadriel is going to be to stop him, especially after he fooled her for so much of season 1.

The other real selling point of this trailer just comes from how expansive it makes Middle-earth feel, as you see different lands, dwarves, elves, and a whole lot more. The action sequences are going to be top-notch as a war is brewing. Given that this is one of the most expensive series out there, we do tend to believe that it will almost feel like a series of movies just as much as it does a TV show.

