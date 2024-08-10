Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The Shelob fight

As you prepare to see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 on Prime Video later this month, there will be callbacks aplenty to the book trilogy. You probably know that already, and that they are going to exist in many forms! For starters, you have the first live-action appearance of Tom Bombadil that we’ve had a chance to see. Not only that, but we also are going to have a chance to also see a version of Shelob. This was the iconic spider that we’ve seen both in the books as also the Peter Jackson movies, and obviously, this is an earlier version of the foe.

If you are a little squeamish around spiders (understandable), then we would say to brace yourselves to be afraid. There is still a story reason for Shelob to turn up, and this isn’t just going to be about fan service and nothing else.

In a new Entertainment Weekly cover story, actor Maxim Baldry explained how Isildur is going to be forced to square off against this character in some form:

“I’m awoken in a cave and I have to fight my way through Shelob to get to safety, which is an obscene way to start a season … It’s a story of survival and it’s a story about ‘be careful what you wish for.’ He grows from a boy into a man and has to learn who to trust and who not to trust.”

Trust is certainly a difficult thing to balance out in the world of The Rings of Power. Just ask Galadriel about this, given that a significant part of the first season for her was spent watching her unfortunately get duped by Sauron. She’s going to be spending at least a good portion of the next season trying to reel from that, and it won’t be easy.

