Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The Stoors!

If you are excited to see The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, then you likely know there are a lot of new additions. Moving forward on the series, there is going to be a chance to learn about many new characters but also new groups of people we never had a chance to see in season 1.

With that, why not take a moment here to discuss the stoors! They are in some ways a distant relative of the harfoots, and the two groups will come into contact in the region of Rhûn this season. Sure, we do still wonder where the harfoot storyline is going to go; yet, we’re fine to do a little bit of exploring to learn more about how expansive Middle-earth truly is.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, production designer Kristian Milsted explains the desert climate for the stoors, who were once nomadic but have found themselves a new little home:

“The canyon that the stoors call home is such a wonderful little oasis, but it’s a harsh world … We wanted to make something that was very different from the Shire that we’ve seen on screen. So it was more like they have these abodes that are dug into the rock of this very hostile environment, which creates a very close-knit community. They have a written history, they have a library, they have a map of the stars, they have a whole history woven into this set.”

As long as there is meaning to spend time with these characters, we are happy to do so. We do think that there are some instances out there of series out there that spend too much time rushing things along. It is okay to let people get invested in your characters first! Given that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has about as huge of a cast as you are going to find, said investment is perhaps more important here than anywhere.

Related – Get more news now regarding season 2, including a recent trailer

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







