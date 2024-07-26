Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer: Takeaways!

As a part of the San Diego Comic-Con presentation today, we have a better look at Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. So, what are the big takeaways from it?

Well, for starters, this is about as epic a preview as we could have ever imagined for the show. Sauron is the biggest threat imaginable at this point, and his name and power is echoing through just about all of Middle-earth.

If you head over to this link, you can see an epic trailer that hints at big battles, but also offers up plenty of Easter eggs for longtime fans of the J.R.R. Tolkien universe. Take Balrogs, Shelob, Tom Bombadil, and a whole lot more. We’ll admit that we had a few reservations about the series after the first season, but it managed to get progressively better over time and now, we can’t wait to see how some of the various storylines start to tie together.

If you have not seen the official synopsis as of yet for season 2, you can also take a look at it below:

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

This has to be one of the longer trailers we’ve had a chance to see in a while — and of course, we’re hardly upset about it.

Related – Check out more information now regarding Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including some other new additions

What do you most want to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







