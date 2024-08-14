Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: Who is Becca Spencer?

If you were not intrigued enough already about Dexter: Original Sin at Showtime, here’s another reason to be from a casting point of view.

We obviously know that at the forefront of the prequel are going to be younger versions of some iconic characters, whether it be Dexter, Deb, Harry, Masuka, and some other members of the Miami Metro Police Department. With that being said, there are also some new characters played by particularly big names including Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar. This is clearly a way to get viewers watching the series, which will also feature Michael C. Hall as a narrator / executive producer.

For the sake of this article, why not talk a new face? Or, to be more specific, a new face attached to another new face. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Amanda Brooks (Super Pumped, Mistresses) appear on the drama as Becca Spencer, the ex-wife of Captain Aaron Spencer (Patrick Dempsey) and someone who shares custody of their son Nicky. This indicates that we are going to be getting a chance to spend some time with the Aaron character, which could be critical for a few reasons. He’s someone Harry will have to answer to, and to a certain extent, we tend to think that Dexter himself will be mixed up in all this.

Beyond just the prequel…

Well, remember for a moment that we also have Resurrection ahead, the new series featuring Dexter in the present. It is still incredibly baffling how that is going to work given the end of New Blood, but a part of the intrigue may just be figuring that out.

