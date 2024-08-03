Dexter: Original Sin video: The same Deb we remember?

Even though Showtime has yet to release an official premiere date yet for the Dexter: Original Sin prequel series, there is one thing that is clear right away. This is a show that is looking to honor its roots in more than just a singular way.

If you did not see the opening title sequence that was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the biggest takeaway from it is that there are Easter eggs aplenty for longtime fans. To go along with that, the network and Paramount+ have released another behind-the-scenes video that gives you an even better sense of some of the cast members behind the scenes.

Want to dive in more? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see Patrick Gibson (Dexter), Molly Brown (Deb), Christian Slater (Harry), and many other actors get more into what they enjoy about the show and these characters. Perhaps the funniest thing in this entire video is hearing Brown say that playing Deb is the greatest thing to ever happen to her — while also noting that one of the things she’s most excited about is to swear a lot. Hey, isn’t that the Deb we all came to know and love? She swore on television at a rapid-fare rate long before it was cool.

We know a good bit of the Dexter Morgan origin story already, and that is why it may be easy to just assume that Dexter: Original Sin is a retread and not worthwhile viewing. However, every tease we’ve seen so far suggests that there are still some surprises ahead. Take, for example, the potential to know some things that Dexter was not privy to regarding the past. Because the original show was geared so much through his lens and point of view, you can argue that there is a great deal more wiggle room now. Let’s just hope the team makes the most of it!

