The Circle season 7 premiere date, schedule revealed at Netflix

How about this for a major alert when it comes to The Circle season 7? Not only is there another season coming to Netflix, but you will be able to see it so much sooner than expected!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service officially confirmed that come Wednesday, September 11, the first batch of episodes of the social-media themed competition will kick off. They have yet to share much in regards to the cast or even the twist — last season, we had the AI contestant who they shockingly got rid off much earlier than they could have. What will they end up doing this time around? Are there going to be any familiar faces among the contestants?

We’ll admit here first that we’re just surprised that another season is coming so soon, given that season 6 wrapped only a matter of months ago. The planned schedule this time around goes as follows: The first four episodes are coming on the aforementioned 11th, whereas episodes 5-8 will arrive on September 18. You will then have a chance to see episodes 9-12 on September 25, with the finale set for October 2. This is pretty standard when it comes to how Netflix often does these reality competition shows, as there is not all that much value from throwing them all out there at once. Why do that when you can actually space them out a little bit more?

Let’s just hope in the end that there are some people eager to play the game in a way that we have not seen before. The more creativity that comes within this competition, the better the overall series is going to be. We don’t want people to play it safe, and we also love it when we get some of the biggest personalities imaginable!

