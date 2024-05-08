The Circle season 7 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Following the big season 6 finale today at Netflix, what more can we say about The Circle season 7? Obviously, in a perfect world it would be great to sit here and say that we are getting it immediately.

Unfortunately, that is a little bit of TV idealism, and it is certainly not happening. The good news is that the reality competition show was renewed previously for another season, so you don’t have to sit around and wonder as to whether or not that is going to happen. Instead, the question just comes down to when you’ll have a chance to see it.

If we had to wager a guess here, doesn’t late 2024 or early 2025 make the most sense? One of the perfect things about The Circle in general is that this is a little bit of a TV stopgap depending on whatever else is on the schedule. You can use it to fill a holy anywhere on the schedule, especially since it does not take a long period of time to make for the most part. It’s not like there are a lot of special effects here!

As for what we want to see moving into another season, it really just starts with finding a great cast of people who are excited and eager to play the game! This is not something that is altogether complicated, and we really don’t think that anyone at the streamer or the producers is going to make it that way. For us personally, though, we don’t need another AI twist — it would be more than fine if the show moves beyond that and allows us to see some other exciting territories explored a little bit further on a social level.

Just entertain us! Is that really too much to ask with a show like this? We don’t think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

