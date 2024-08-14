The Traitors renewed for season 4, season 5 at Peacock

At this point, the folks at Peacock are making one thing abundantly clear: They are eager for more of The Traitors. There is already a third season filmed and presumably, there’s a good chance that we could get it moving into the new year.

Now, we also know that there is a season 4 and season 5 on the way, which will also bring back the icon that is Alan Cumming as the host. Consistency goes a long way and clearly, the folks at the streaming service are more well-aware of that than anyone. Also, they recognize that this is one of the biggest hits that they have.

So what has made The Traitors so abundantly successful? We tend to think it’s a combination of things including a fun premise, its stellar setting, having an accomplished performer in Cumming as host, and then also a cast that has a ton of reality TV icons. We do think that it would work just as well with a crew of everyday people, but there’s no denying that it is smart to get a ton of people on this show that viewers are already familiar with. It generates viewership right away and beyond just that, a lot of these people are then able to use this as a launching pad to do even more reality TV down the road.

Hopefully, we’ll hear a little bit more about the cast for season 4 at some point next year. We’re fine waiting for just about everything else until season 3 comes out — it has to be the top story at this point, and for a bunch of different reasons! For now, let’s just continue to say that while you wait for the new season to premiere, there are also some international versions on Peacock to enjoy.

