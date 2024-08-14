Only Murders in the Building season 4: What’s the timeline?

With the arrival of Only Murders in the Building season 4 coming in under two weeks, it feels like there are SO many things to discuss!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s get into one major thing in particular: The timeline of the story to come. It is hard not to based on everything that we saw throughout the recently-revealed trailer!

After all, consider this: Did Mabel, Charles, and Oliver know that Sazz was dead when they were out in Los Angeles? It seems like they are learning about it around the same time as their on-screen counterparts in Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis, which seems surprising given that the trio were at the Arconia the night that Jane Lynch’s character was killed in Charles’ apartment. How is this possible? Something may have kept the trio from going back to his place, mostly because it’s hard to otherwise imagine that they wouldn’t have figured this out.

There is also another question to actively consider as well: Is there a time jump out to the trip to Hollywood? It takes a long time presumably for movies to come together, especially at a point where there is some sort of major pitch meeting going on. That muddies the waters further on Sazz. How was her death kept secret from Charles … if it really was? The trailer may be intentionally misleading us but at this point, it feels like many of our biggest questions are tied to the order of events as they are the murder itself.

Luckily, answers are coming when the new season arrives, and we’ll see everything from a great case to a number of cameos at the same time.

