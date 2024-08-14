Stranger Things season 5: A new Joe Keery update

It is obviously more than clear to everyone out there that we are in the midst of a super-long wait for Stranger Things season 5. This is the final season, and we do anticipate that this is going to be a really emotional goodbye — and yet, one that also gives us a chance to see more when it comes to action, drama, and nostalgia at the same time.

Isn’t there a lot to love here from top to bottom? We sure seem to think so! Unfortunately, nobody is going to be altogether keen to give us spoilers anytime soon.

Speaking in a newly-published post over at TV Insider, Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington) on the show made it clear that every is just chugging along:

“We’re getting, we’re getting there … I honestly don’t even really know how far along we are. I’m kind of in the dark in my own way, but it’s been great.

“We’re just cranking along … It’s been a long time since the show was out and I’m itching like everyone else to see this thing. But it’s been a really fun experience so far and, obviously great to see all my buddies down here. All my friends, all my ST castmates. I love all these guys.”

Now, obviously we tend to believe there is unlimited potential for where the story of Stranger Things can go in the final season. After all, it feels like the story has unlimited funds to do whatever it wants. How else can you describe one of the biggest shows in TV history? Netflix also knows that this is going to also lean more and more into whatever they are planning when it comes to spin-offs, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

