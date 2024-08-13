Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP on dream guest star

Earlier today we had a chance to see the full trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4 and clearly, there is so much to be excited for! Not only do we have a great case revolving around Sazz Pataki’s death, but there are also a number of big-name guest stars who will be stopping by! Think here in terms of the returning Meryl Streep plus Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more.

When you consider the fantastic list of names the Hulu series has brought on over the years, it would make sense to wonder if there is anyone else the producers want. As it turns out, there is — not only that, but they actually worked with Levy before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about dream guest stars, here is just some of what showrunner John Hoffman had to say:

There are so many. But I’ll be honest: We’ve inquired, because I love her so much, about Catherine O’Hara. We’ve got to find the right thing. If we can land an idea, that’s someone who is certainly in my sights and always has been.

Of course, there’s always a chance she turns in a potential season 5, right? It is worth noting entering season 4 that there is no evidence that the end is right around the corner. By virtue of that, we do tend to think there’s at least a chance for a lot more fun stuff to be coming our way within due time.

Still, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves given that all evidence suggests that season 4 is going to be silly, suspenseful, and above all else a great mystery.

Related – See the full trailer right now for Only Murders in the Building season 4

What are you most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building, and who would you want to see on the show?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







