The Bachelor spoilers: Grant Ellis named next lead

Well, go ahead and consider this to be a surprise for The Bachelor that we did not see coming: Grant Ellis is the next star!

At the end of tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran, the ABC franchise revealed the new male lead, and it is someone who has a reasonable following on this season. Was he a consensus pick, though? We’re not so sure about that. This is not a similar situation to what we had last year, where Joey Graziadei was so obviously going to be the next lead that there were really not any other contenders.

Well, here is why ABC likely announced Grant’s selection tonight — to make sure there is time to cast women just for him. Also, with him gone from her season now, there is no real reason to wait! Below, here is how the network describes the former basketball pro:

A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

It does feel like Grant is going to be both memorable and an easy sell to viewers — things that they are clearly looking for. It is important for them to market towards Bachelor Nation but at the same time, they are also looking to get new fans as well, people who do not watch the show every week.

