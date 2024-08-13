The Boys season 5: When could Jared Padalecki role be revealed?

As we prepare to see The Boys season 5 on Prime Video in 2026, it is hardly a secret that Jared Padalecki will have some sort of role. Both the actor and his former Supernatural boss Eric Kripke have noted publicly that they are going to make this happen, and there is no reason to doubt otherwise.

With this being said, though, there are still a number of other things to wonder about, whether it be 1) what sort of role Jared will play and 2) just how many episodes he is going to be a part of in the end. It could be anywhere from a one-episode gig to a far larger part depending on the story, Jared’s schedule, and a number of other factors.

So when are we actually going to get specifics on it? Well, here’s the thing: There is at least a small chance that we may not. If you are Prime Video, you may do almost everything in your power here to ensure that nobody learns about the exact part in advance, similar to what you did when Jeffrey Dean Morgan was cast for the role that eventually became Joe Kessler. However, we tend to think one of the reasons for the secrecy there was the fear viewers would figure out early on that he was a figment of Butcher’s imagination — though that was pretty obvious from watching the show itself.

We tend to think this is going to go one of two ways — either you reveal Jared’s role pretty early during production (which is slated to start later this year), or you don’t reveal it at all until close to the premiere. It is hard to really see imagine anything in between at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

