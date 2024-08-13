Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere: When to expect details

For those of you who have not hard already, the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere is going to be arriving on ABC come September 26. With that in mind, are we actually going to get a few more details — and soon? Obviously, it would be nice to learn more about what’s ahead for a lot of the main characters — and also how others will be written out.

After all, consider the following for a moment here: Both Jake Borelli (Levi) and Midori Franchise (Yasuda) are leaving at some point. You have to figure out how to make that happen if you are the show, while also bringing back Jason George full-time as Ben Warren. This is without even resolving some of the big cliffhangers that need to be resolved when it comes to the future of some of these doctors.

So when will we get a premiere synopsis, one that sets the stage for a number of different stories? It would obviously be great to see these details within the next couple of weeks, but we actually think that ABC will wait until the start of September to share something here. There’s a chance that we’re going to get a promo before then and if that happens, we at least anticipate that Meredith will be in it on some level. While she may not be in every episode this season, we absolutely do anticipate that we’re going to be seeing a lot of her all across the board. She is still a huge part of Grey’s Anatomy right now.

We do tend to think that in general, this new season is going to give you a mixture of different stories, whether it be procedural elements or arcs that last a little bit longer. This show has always felt like a mixture of things!

Related – Check out more news on Grey’s Anatomy season 21, including how much of Scott Speedman to expect

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 from start to finish?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







