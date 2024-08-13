Big Brother 26: What to expect from special Tuesday episode

Tonight on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Big Brother 26 on the air — but not as you have come to expect it.

Instead, what you are going to see starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern is effectively the earliest recap show ever — though there will also be a few different twists and turns to it, as well in terms of what else is ahead later this season. For more, take a look at the attached synopsis:

Previous BIG BROTHER winners Jag Bains (S25), Taylor Hale (S23) and Cody Calafiore (S22) enter the BBAI Arena where they will analyze the wildest blow ups, biggest moves and most jaw-dropping moments so far this season. BBAI’s next game-changing surprise will be revealed, and it’s bound to shake things up. Missed any of the history-making drama? Catch up with an inside look at this season’s wild game play, Tuesday, Aug. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There is a certain irony to what we’re getting here when it comes to whether or not these three are fully impartial. After all, Cody actually knows Tucker from the outside world — Tucker even mentioned it on the live feeds not that long ago! We do think that all three will be in agreement that they want people who are going to play hard and try to really seize the game.

As for what the next twist is going to be, the only thing that we can say with confidence is that it won’t be exactly the same as the AI Arena. There is only so long that the show is going to want to do three nominees.

