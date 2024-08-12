Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 4

Entering the Veto Ceremony today in the Big Brother 26 house, we were honestly preparing for one of the most unusual blindsides ever. After all, typically it would not be a surprise when someone opts to use the Veto on themselves, but this is Tucker we are talking about here!

Remember that in a pretty fantastic stroke, last week he opted to save Angela, which allowed him to build a solid ally who he now has a final-two deal with. Meanwhile, he won the AI Arena and was able to then save himself there while Kenney fell on his own sword. This week, there was less of an incentive for Tucker to take a big risk like that. Sure, if he saved Makensy he could build an ally there, but he would be doing that at the expense of Rubina, who is already close to him. Not using the Veto would protect Rubina, but it would put him in danger and the two are already close. There was less for him to gain from staying on the block this time.

With all of this in mind, we’re not shocked that Tucker used the Veto on himself; yet, he had convinced some people in advance that he was going to stay up there just to see if the information would spread. Rubina is now on the block, and she does have a chance of staying even if she loses the AI Arena. From a campaign standpoint, the next few days are going to be incredibly interesting.

The debate over the next few dates is going to be done as everyone plays through different scenarios. Given that Cedric has performed well in competitions already, it feels fair to assume that he’s the favorite to win the AI Arena. However, that does mean that he will actually be the champ!

