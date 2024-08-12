The Simpsons season 36 delivering The White Lotus parody

If there is one thing that we know about The Simpsons, it is this: They love spoofing shows left and right. Take, on this instance, The White Lotus.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Al Jean confirmed that the upcoming October 6 episode of the comedy will be about “The Yellow Lotus,” an obvious nod to an HBO show. It does show where we are in celebrity culture at this point where a network TV show is looking towards a premium cable hit for inspiration, especially since The White Lotus is probably not even one of HBO’s two or three biggest hits. (We’d argue that list right now with House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Euphoria in some order.)

Do we think that the episode is going to be funny? Absolutely, and that is the real goal here. One of the biggest challenges for a show this far into its run is continuing to find ways to push the envelope and surprise, and taking on other properties is at least a way to generate some attention around yourself.

Interestingly enough, this episode count be promotion for the upcoming The White Lotus season 3 at the same time. Filming for this season, set in Thailand, recently wrapped up — the plan is for it to premiere at some point in 2025. Our hope is for either a winter or spring launch, but that will depend on how fast creator Mike White can get it together. It has a great cast led by Walton Goggins, and there is at least one former cast member in Natasha Rothwell (who was a part of season 1). What that means for the story remains to be seen, but these seasons are in conversation with each other in some way.

